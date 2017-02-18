Leicester boss Ranieri – Millwall were 10 gladiators after Jake Cooper’s red card

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri admitted his team had failed to match Millwall’s desire as they lost 1-0 at The Den.

The Lions are into the FA Cup quarter-finals after the most high-profile of three Premier League scalps – this time the reigning champions.

Millwall achieved the feat despite Jake Cooper being sent off early in the second half.

Ranieri said: “When they played 10 v 11 they played better than us. They had more character, more desire and more heart than us.

“In the end they deserved to win. They have one chance and they score the goal. Well done to them.

“I need the soldiers – the gladiators. Millwall showed it with 10 fantastic gladiators.”