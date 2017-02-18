Rochdale 3 Charlton 3 – Addicks twice fight back to claim a point

Charlton twice came from behind to earn a point on the road as they shared an entertaining 3-3 draw with Rochdale.

Niall Canavan poked the hosts ahead early on before goals from Jordan Botaka and Jorge Teixeira either side of half-time had the Addicks ahead.

Calvin Andrew levelled soon after for the hosts before Nathanial Mendez-Laing seemed to have sealed all three points late on for Dale. But Teixeira bundled home his second two minutes from time as it ended all square.

The hosts took the lead early one as the Addicks conceded after just four minutes in Greater Manchester for the second time in five days. Donal McDermott floated a free-kick towards the goalmouth, where Declan Rudd and striker Andrew challenged for it. Rudd was unable to hold on and the ball dropped for Canavan to poke home from a yard out.

The Dale nearly doubled their lead moments later, as Joseph Thompson saw a goalbound effort cleared off the line by Lewis Page.

Josh Magennis touched a Tony Watt cross wide before the latter then dragged a shot wide from distance as the visitors tried to find a foothold within the game, although they were dealt a blow when Ezri Konsa was forced off though injury. Teixeira replaced him.

Home goalkeeper Ben Wilson denied Magennis as he bore down on goal, before Rudd tipped a dipping effort from McDermott over the bar at the other end.

The visitors drew level four minutes before the break. Magennis flicked the ball over the top for Botaka to run on to. The Congolese international, with only Wilson to beat, struck a low effort against the post, before gathering the loose ball and firing the rebound home for his first Addicks goal.

The second period started slowly, with substitute Rueben Noble-Lazarus’ rising effort just after the hour mark the first real effort. Soon after Patrick Bauer headed a corner over at the far post.

The Addicks took the lead midway through the half. Stephy Mavididi’s blistering run ended as Wilson turned his shot behind for a corner, from which Teixeira was able to bundle home a knock down at the far post.

The lead – which Bauer should have extended when unmarked at a corner moments later – only lasted three minutes however as Andrew converted a cross at the far post – the former Palace man’s second goal against Charlton this season.

Andrew then curled onto the bar as Keith Hill’s side looked to build on their momentum. And they took the lead with just over six minutes left.

Mendez-Laing curled home from the edge of the area to seemingly secure all three points for the hosts.

However Teixeira bundled home his second of the game just a minute from time as the points were shared.