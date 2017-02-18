Millwall 1 Leicester 0 – Shaun Cummings grabs late winner as Lions knock out Premier League champions

Shaun Cummings scored a late winner for Millwall as they put in a magnificent performance to knock reigning Premier League champions Leicester City out of the FA Cup.

The Lions were forced to play nearly the entire second half with 10 men after Jake Cooper had been sent off for a second bookable offence.

But the South London club refused to let that setback affect them as they fully played their part in an absorbing tie.

Cummings kept his composure in the final minute of normal time as he tucked beyond Ron-Robert Zieler after substitute Lee Gregory rolled the ball into his path.

Millwall have now accounted for three Premier League sides and are unbeaten in 13 matches.

It is 570 minutes since they last conceded a goal in any competition.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri chose to make changes with a Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday but even introducing Jamie Vardy and Mark Albrighton in the second half could not coax a goal for the Midlands outfit.

Jordan Archer made a number of fine saves to keep out the Foxes – none more so that improbably denying Shinji Okazaki shortly before Cummings struck.

The Lions keeper had also dived to his left in the first half to deny the same player from a Demarai Gray corner.

Cooper was booked just before half-time for kicking Zieler after the City goalkeeper had grabbed the ball. And he was off on 52 minutes, referee Craig Pawson showing him a second yellow and then a red for felling Ahmed Musa and preventing a Leicester counter-attack.

Yet the prodigious workrate of Millwall meant they more than held their own in the second half and O’Brien headed a Cummings cross over in the 78th minute.

The Lions were putting in monumental shifts right across the park and the Lions got the decisive goal in the 90th minute.

Cummings kept his cool to score his second goal of the season – his other coming in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth.