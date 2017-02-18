Saturday, February 18, 2017
Millwall, Charlton and AFC Wimbledon all shortlisted in 2017 London Football Awards

By Richard Cawley
Neil Harris Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall, Charlton and AFC Wimbledon all have nominations for the 2017 London Football Awards, which take place at Battersea Evolution on March 2.

Millwall manager Neil Harris and Dons chief Neal Ardley are both shortlisted in the London Manager of the Year category. But they face stiff competition from Chelsea’s Antonio Conte and Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino.

Neal Ardley
Photo: Keith Gillard

Ademola Lookman, who made a multi-million switch from Charlton to Everton in the January transfer window, is up for the Young Player of the Year (under-23). Tottenham’s Dele Alli is also in contention along with Hector Bellerin, Alex Iwobi (both Arsenal) and Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham).

Gillingham’s Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Charlton Athletic’s Ademola Lookman battle for the ball

Millwall have kept five successive clean sheets and Jordan Archer is up for the goalkeeper award alongside Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Alex Smithies (QPR) and Darren Randolph (West Ham).

Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer and team mate Shaun Williams ad: John Walton/PA Wire.:

Crystal Palace’s powerchair football is up for Community Project of the Year.

Millwall, Charlton and AFC Wimbledon all shortlisted in 2017 London Football Awards