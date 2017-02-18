Rochdale v Charlton team line-ups: Addicks boss makes three changes

Karl Robinson makes three changes as his Charlton side prepare to take on Rochdale at Spotland.

Lewis Page has recovered from the hamstring injury that made him a doubt for today’s game and he starts in place of Adam Chicksen, who will sit on the bench.

Ricky Holmes, who was rested from the beginning during Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Oldham but did come on, reclaims his starting place from Arsenal loanee Stephy Mavididi.

Finally, young midfielder Joe Aribo will also start amongst the substitutes with Tony Watt returning to the starting line-up, playing just off forward man Josh Magennis.

Former Addicks player Lee Bowyer, who has been helping out with some part-time coaching at the club’s Sparrows Lane training ground has also been spotted at Spotland today and is expected to take a place on the touchline.

Charlton are looking to earn their first win in four League One outings and gain revenge for the 1-0 defeat the Dale dished out at The Valley in October.

Charlton: Rudd, Solly, Bauer, Konsa, Page, Crofts, Forster-Caskey, Botaka, Holmes, Watt, Magennis. Subs: Phillips, Teixeira, Dasilva, Jackson, Mavididi, Aribo, Novak.

Rochdale: Wilson, Rafferty, Canavan, Andrew, Camps, McDermott, Thompson, Keane, Allen, Kitching, Henderson. Subs: McNulty, McGahey, Mendez-Laing, Rathbone, Lazarus, Logan, Cannon.