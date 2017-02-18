Saturday, February 18, 2017
Millwall v Leicester line-ups: Wallace misses out as Foxes make wholesale changes

By Richard Cawley -
A general view of a Nike match ball during the Emirates FA Cup, Fourth Round match at The Den, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Millwall have made one change for today’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Leicester City – with Shane Ferguson replacing Jed Wallace.

The on-loan Wolves winger does not even make the bench. But there is a boost for the Lions with Lee Gregory and Shaun Hutchinson both returning from injury as they are listed amongst the substitutes.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri had stated he would make changes and big-hitters Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton are all on the bench.

Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez gets off the team bus before the Emirates FA Cup, Fifth Round match at The Den, Millwall. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday February 18, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Millwall. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Millwall have already knocked out two Premier League sides at The Den – a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on January 7 followed by a 1-0 win over Watford on January 29.

The Lions have kept five clean sheets and are unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions.

Leicester’s only win in the last seven games was an extra-time 3-1 result over Derby County.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Webster, Cooper, Craig, O’Brien, Butcher, Williams, Ferguson, Onyedinma, Morison. Subs: King, Hutchinson, Worrall, Romeo, Gregory, Abdou, Smith.

Leicester: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, King, Amartey, Kapustka, Wague, Okazaki, Gray, Mendy, Benalouane. Subs: Hamer, Vardy, Albrighton, Ndidi, Mahrez, Wasilewski, Fuchs.

 

Richard Cawley
