Friday, February 17, 2017
Concern grows for missing Cristina

By Shuz Azam
Police in Lambeth are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Cristina Cruz-Caicedo was last seen on the morning of Thursday, February 16, at her home in Martell Road, SE21.

She is described as slim build, 5ft 4ins, southern European in appearance with dark shoulder length hair.

Cristina is known to frequent the Elephant and Castle Shopping Centre in New Kent Road.

Officers are increasingly concerned for Cristina’s well being and would urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.

