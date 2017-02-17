Friday, February 17, 2017
Detectives investigating Hillside Road, killing charge 38-year-old man with murder



Detectives investigating a killing in Streatham Hill, have charged a man.
Chi-Wah Cheung, 38, of no fixed abode, was charged on Thursday, February 16 with the murder of 51-year-old Gary Heaven in Hillside Road, SW2, on Tuesday, February 14.
He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, in relation to the incident.
Mr Cheung appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 17.
An increased police presence remains in the area following the isolated incident.

