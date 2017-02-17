‘Snappy’ croc protest takes bite out of London Fashion Week

Animal rights protestors stripped down to their underwear and braved the cold weather in a bid to raise awareness of crocodiles being used in the fashion industry.

The three women wore fake crocodile masks as part of their snappy protest against the likes of Louis Vuitton for using the animals’ leather to make expensive bags.

Holding banners, the trio gatecrashed the first day of London Fashion Week while shouting “animals die for exotic skins” and “cruelty to crocodiles unmasked”.

The action, at the Strand in central London yesterday, followed a recent exposé of crocodile farms in Vietnam by animal charity PETA.

The organisation is waging a campaign against the tanneries, which provide livings for hundreds of impoverished families, and are calling for the practise to be made illegal.

PETA found two tanneries that it claim have supplied skins to a tannery owned by Louis Vuitton’s parent company, LVMH.

PETA Director Elisa Allen said: “For every crocodile-skin bag or belt, animals were beaten and were likely still conscious as their skin was torn of.

“With so many beautiful, luxurious vegan fabrics available, it’s easier than ever to get that killer look without killing animals.”

PETA has exposed cruelty on reptile farms on three continents, revealing in each case that intelligent, sensitive animals are forced to live in squalid conditions before being killed in violent and painful ways.