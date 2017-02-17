Leicester boss promises 10 changes for FA Cup tie against Millwall

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has stated he will change nearly his entire side for tomorrow’s FA Cup fifth round tie at Millwall – even though the League One outfit have knocked out two heavily-rotated Premier League sides in preceding games.

Leicester have a Champions League tie away at Sevilla on Wednesday and are struggling to stay in the top-flight – an amazing reversal following their title-winning success just over 12 months ago.

Millwall have dumped out Bournemouth and Watford already.

Ranieri said: “I make a lot of changes.

“All my team is new and there will be 10 changes again. Millwall have beaten two Premier League teams. We know this and we are underdogs. If they beat Bournemouth and Watford, they are above us.

“Our target is the Premier League – that is it. Of course we play in the FA Cup and Champions League and we want to do our best, but our aim is to be safe at the end. The goal is the Premier League. I want to give another opportunity to the players who played against Derby for them to show how good they are.

“Believe me, I don’t think about Sevilla (in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday), I think about Millwall.

“Our focus is on Millwall because they are in good shape. They beat Bournemouth and Watford. From December 17, they don’t lose and they score goals. Everything is fantastic (for them). They fight. We know everything and we are positive.”