Karl Robinson is addressing Charlton issues – and learning which players will be moving on

Karl Robinson is hoping his Charlton players have a ruthless edge at Rochdale tomorrow – after having a chat about the issue after Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Oldham.

The Addicks failed to kill off AFC Wimbledon last weekend – the Dons salvaging a 1-1 draw with a late Tom Elliott goal – and then failed to make a succession of corners count at Boundary Park.

Robinson said: “It is not like they are not talented – because they certainly are talented. I’ve spoken to a number of strikers who played at the top level and you can go through a period where you try too hard.

“It is down to me to sit down with them. We had a great chat after the game and even the next morning in the hotel. I’m really excited by seeing a performance on Saturday and a ruthless edge to them.”

Charlton are nine points adrift of the League One play-off positions.

“You never stop,” said Robinson. “We always knew it was going to be difficult and hard. There were so many things we needed to get right. Things have certainly started to change in terms of our mentality – we’re playing better and creating more opportunities. We just need to take them when they come along.

“I’ve been here two-and-a-half months and I’ve learned so much about the individuals. The most important thing is the club – there are players who will be moving on and staying in the summer. I have to make sure they are the right decisions.”

Charlton have had to play on poor surfaces at Wimbledon and Oldham – it is set to be the same for the match at Spotland.

“Sometimes the Football League calendar can be kind to you,” said Robinson. “I remember watching Bolton much earlier in the season go to AFC Wimbledon and people say the Rochdale pitch was magnificent in the opening months.

“But that happens. It is something every single club have to deal with. The pitches aren’t great but we still try to play and do our best. You can’t use the pitch as an excuse – it is the same for the opposition.”

The South London Press understands that Rochdale boss Keith Hill was considered by the Addicks hierarchy for the Charlton vacancy when they sacked Russell Slade.

“Certain managers suit certain clubs – Keith is certainly one of them,” said Robinson. “He has done an amazing job and has a lot of players who will be wanted by a lot of clubs in the league.

“They are always competitive. If we keep performing the way we have been then I don’t think anyone can question our performances, it is not taking our chances when they come along – being a bit more ruthless in all areas.”