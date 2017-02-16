‘Big boost’ for Brixton as Prince and Duchess pay royal visit

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall made a special visit to Brixton today to celebrate the contribution made by thousands of African and Caribbean soldiers to the war effort.

The royals arrived in Windrush Square this morning before taking a tour of the Black Cultural Archives.

Veterans from the Western Indian Association of Service Personnel joined town hall leaders and other dignitaries to greet the royal visitors before showing them around some of the Archives’ displays and exhibitions.

The Duchess rounded off the trip to south London as she marked the 21st anniversary of the Ebony Horse Club by cutting a birthday cake at its riding centre in Millbrook Road.

A string of VIP guests, along with students, volunteers and representatives from local community groups, had the chance to meet the Prince and Duchess during the visit.

Lambeth council leader Lib Peck and chief executive Sean Harriss were also on hand to welcome the royal guests.

The royals were shown around the BCA’s ‘Pilots of the Caribbean’ exhibition, which examines the role played by African volunteers in the Royal Air Force.

And they were also given a first look at a new display about Ghanaian heritage during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, which is due to open later this year.

Streatham MP Chuka Umunna, who is a patron of the BCA, greeted the Prince and Duchess at the museum this morning.

He said their visit would be a “big boost” to the archives, which became Britain’s first national black heritage centre when it opened in 2014.

Other guests said the Prince had been “warm in his praise” of the centre’s huge collection of documents and artefacts.

Young riders were also thrilled at the opportunity to meet the Duchess of Cornwall as she visited the Ebony Horse Club later in the day.

Her Royal Highness, who is the club’s president and visited with the Queen in 2013, met budding equestrians and their families at the centre.

Natasha Williams, 19, started riding at the Brixton club five years ago and is now studying for a degree in equestrian performance, showed the Duchess around the stables and grounds.

She said: “It was amazing to meet the Duchess of Cornwall. Today made me realise how much she cares.

“She asked me about my studies and we spoke about what Ebony Horse Club has done for young people like me.”

The Duchess enjoyed a series of demonstrations before handing out coloured rosettes to some of the club’s young riders.

She rounded off the visit by cutting a birthday cake to mark the charity’s 21st anniversary.

Susan Collins, chair of trustees, said: “Having our president, the Duchess of Cornwall, here marking our 21st birthday allowed our young Brixton riders to shine.

“The Duchess has grown up around horses, so understands as much as anyone the joy and value of being around horses. The charity has changed so many lives.”