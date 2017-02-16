Roof collapse sparks huge traffic disruption in Penge

Drivers are suffering massive disruption after a roof collapsed on a busy road.

Fire crews were called to the structural problems in a building in Green Lane, Penge, at 3.44pm and were able to report that they were not needed within 25 minutes.

There were thought to be no injuries in the incident.

“There was a lot of traffic disruption – it brought Penge to a standstill,” said South London Press media sales executive Halil Huseyin. “I was only able to find my way around it because of my knowledge of the roads in the area.”