Laughter master Stephen K. Amos trotting the globe with ‘World Famous’ run

“If you come from a large family, you’ve got to do anything to get attention,” says Stephen K. Amos, recalling the first stirrings of his funny bones as a child.

One of eight children raised by Nigerian parents in south London during the 1960s and 1970s, a young Stephen leant on his talent for entertainment – not to stand out from the crowd, but to fit in.

“I grew up in a time in London when there weren’t many black people in my neighbourhood,” he revealed in a recent interview.

“So with the school I went to, as opposed to being the odd one out for being black, I thought, ‘OK, I’m not going to have anyone talk to me about that, maybe I’ll throw a joke in there or do a silly voice’. If anything it was maybe a defence mechanism.”

The playground jester routine was to become more than merely an icebreaker for Stephen, who grew with age into the role of all-round entertainer.

He turns 50 this year but still electrifies on stage, his wide smile and warm manner enveloping the audience throughout pulsating routines.

Now a veteran of the circuit – he has performed at Edinburgh every year since 2003 – Amos continues to forge a path for harmless humour despite the present trend for nastiness.

His brand of soft-centred observational stand-up is a perfect fit for the Live at the Apollo bracket, and makes a decent second helping in town halls and comedy clubs across the country.

But Amos is no stranger to tough subjects. He tackled homophobia within the black community for a Channel 4 documentary, Batty Man, in 2007, and he appeared in the guest house BBC Two sitcom In My Country, which confronted cultural boundaries.

He famously ‘came out’ live on stage back in 2005 after being stunned by news reports of a friend who was killed in a homophobic attack in a London park, not far from his home.

“I glanced up and they showed a picture of that person, and it was somebody that I knew,” he recalled in an interview with GayTalk Tonight.

“And that really, really incensed me to the point that I just thought, ‘oh my God, in London, which I thought was a very forward-thinking, cosmopolitan city, there are still people out there who think it’s OK to physically hurt somebody else, to the point of death, because of what they perceive to be their sexuality.

“I thought, I’m going to address this in my next show. For me it wasn’t a coming out thing.”

A big hit down under, Amos returns to Australia for a run of shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth after bringing World Famous to London’s Soho Theatre this month.

It will be another international outing for the globetrotting laughter master, who has also appeared in Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Holland, Germany, Belgium, Greece – and even Tazmania – in the last 12 months.

And what did he find while visiting these far-off lands? People, he says. People who quite often say and do the most ridiculous things.

A constant source of inspiration for Stephen K. Amos’s everyman stand-up.

Stephen K. Amos will perform World Famous at London’s Soho Theatre from February 21 to 25.