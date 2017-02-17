‘Time running out’ to tackle mental illness in the LGBT+ community

A new London Assembly report has laid bare the shocking extent of mental illness experienced by the LGBT+ community.

Verbal and physical abuse targeting sexual orientation and gender identity is all too common – but a lack of understanding among health professionals and a shortage of specialist services are also having a major impact on mental health.

As part of the South London Press and London Weekly News Change Is Possible campaign, reporter Jack Dixon examines the unique mental health difficulties facing members of the LGBT+ community.

Regan had been working as a custodial officer for 10 years when she decided to make the transition from male to female.

There could have been few more hostile environments for her to face than the cellblock when she returned to work as a woman.

The abuse she received from prisoners – both verbal and physical – was painful enough.

But the lack of support and understanding from her employers was even harder to stomach.

When Regan collapsed during a shift, she was taken home by a colleague. She didn’t return to work for two years and has found it increasingly difficult to manage her mental health since – feeling isolated, marginalised and rejected.

“That’s been my life for the past five years, all because I wanted to be myself,” she says.

“I’ve not got mental health issues because I’m a transsexual, it’s because of a lack of understanding and awareness.”

Sadly, Regan’s experience is all too familiar to members of the LGBT+ community.

Official statistics suggest that lesbians, gay men, bisexuals and transsexuals are significantly more likely to experience mental health problems than the wider population, with around 40 per cent of LGBT+ people encountering issues such as depression and anxiety compared to only a quarter of people in general.

In London, where around a tenth of the population identifies as LGBT+, as many as 320,000 people are confronting mental illness on a daily basis.

Homophobic, biphobic and transphobic abuse is often the trigger cause for mental health problems – and the experience and resultant fear of cruelty can have a cumulative negative effect on mental health.

But more subtle forms of discrimination are also contributing to the problem.

According to a new report by health officials at City Hall, LGBT+ people are feeling increasingly marginalised even when they are seeking support in conventional healthcare settings.

Lesbian women reported that assumptions were made about their gender identity when it came to antenatal and maternity services, while transsexual men and women told of GPs and psychologists “treating the trans”.

Some bisexual people said they felt their identity had been misunderstood by health professionals – and in some cases simply ignored.

The report, published by the London Assembly’s health committee this month, found that LGBT+ people experienced better mental health support when they were able to be open about their identity – but the “double burden” of stigma and discrimination were actually worsening their problems and preventing them from seeking help.

The discomfort around accessing general mental health services means many LGBT+ people decide to go back “into the closet” when dealing with doctors, or they opt out of the support system altogether.

But this leads to a dangerous cycle, where people’s mental health problems go unnoticed, unreported and untreated – and the lack of data gives clinicians a false impression about the level of need.

“People are concerned that if they attend mental health services they will confront homophobia, biphobia or transphobia,” says Dr Gregg Ussher, chief executive of the London gender identity and diversity support charity Metro.

“There is a very significant amount of research to indicate that within health and other settings those phobias are endemic and that they do impact on people’s willingness to attend mental health services.”

Metro runs a range of groups and specialist support services for people who are experiencing mental health problems linked to their gender identity.

The charity works particularly with young people, offering groups for children as young as 11.

Dr Ussher explains: “The provision of specialist services by organisations like ourselves … are the bedrock of how we envisage enabling LGBT+ young people to start a journey around mental health and wellbeing that will see them through as they grow older.”

Experts increasingly believe the LGBT+ community requires specialist mental health support, delivered by professionals who understand their particular experiences.

But funding cuts are having a serious impact on the range of help available.

Only a year ago London’s leading LGBT+ mental health organisation, PACE, closed its doors due to financial pressures after more than three decades. Many others face uncertain futures.

“There have been consistent cuts to mental health services in general,” says Alessandro Storer, equality improvement manager at Mind, the UK’s leading mental health charity.

“Unfortunately, these cuts have affected the specialist services that were developed to cater for so-called minority groups – LGBT, BME and so on – that were often led by individuals that were part of those communities.”

Mr Storer believes political leaders and senior clinicians must take the lead in shifting public perceptions.

“Stakeholders such as the London Assembly, the Mayor, the Government and clinical commissioning groups, have to take a real responsibility in terms of being drivers for change so that we stop seeing LGBT issues as minority issues that we label as something that doesn’t concern us,” he adds.

“We need to move into a space where LGBT issues are really understood as a human right, as an inclusion issue, that will define the kind of society that we are and that we want to be.”

The London Assembly’s report concluded that there is no “one size fits all” approach to mental health services for LGBT+ people and that London councils should work with third sector groups to coordinate a more cohesive system of support – with LGBT+ people themselves involved in shaping the services they need.

Dr Onkar Sahota, chairman of the assembly’s health committee, warned that “time has run out” and that London Mayor Sadiq Khan should take decisive action to improve care for LGBT+ Londoners.

“We want this call heard loud and clear by the Mayor,” he said. “Action is needed now to tackle the urgent mental health needs of LGBT+ people.”

