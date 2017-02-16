Search is on for Hammersmith and Fulham’s ‘mystery millionaire’

A London boat club will set sail on a very special mission this weekend – to find the owner of a winning lottery ticket worth £1 million.

Members of the London Corinthian Sailing Club in Hammersmith are heading out on the waves in a bid to track down the mystery millionaire.

No one has yet come forward to claim the jackpot prize from the Lotto Medal Draw, inspired by Team GB’s sporting heroics in Rio de Janeiro last year.

The draw took place back in August but the ticket is due to expire next Thursday (February 23), with one unsuspecting winner set to miss out on the seven-figure prize.

The National Lottery has been searching for the secret millionaire for several months but the ticket has been traced to Hammersmith and Fulham.

Now the team of sailors are chipping in to step up the hunt.

The team will be taking to the Thames on Saturday with the winning ticket code displayed on their sail.

One of the crew members said: “We’ll be cruising the Thames and local watering holes calling on everyone to check their tickets for the winning code.

“Let’s get as many boats out as possible to make a real splash.”

The special draw picked out an extra 27 millionaire winners to match the number of gold medals won by Team GB in Rio.

A further 23 winners received £100,000 jackpots to equal the team’s silver medal haul and another 17 banked £50,000 each to tally up with the bronze medals won in Brazil.

There are five missing millionaires across the country, with mystery winners in Kingston upon Hull, Falkirk, Merthyr Tydfil and South Lanarkshire also yet to claim their prize.

A spokesman for the National Lottery said: “To thank National Lottery players for supporting our amazing Team GB athletes Lotto made a wealth of extra winners on Saturday August 27.

“Most are now enjoying their life-changing prize but we are still waiting for some of the lucky winners to come forward.”

Lottery chiefs believe some of the players may have been unaware of the bonus awards and only noticed the usual 21 raffle prizes when they bought their ticket.

They are now urging players to “check and re-check” their tickets in an effort to track down the winners.

The hidden millionaire in Hammersmith and Fulham must come forward with their ticket in hand before the clock ticks past midnight on Thursday February 23.

The winning ticket code is RUBY 7100 1234.