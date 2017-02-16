Greenwich M1 Art showing Ian Cryer’s work for new stamp

A GREENWICH gallery has the honour of exhibiting the original work for the latest stamp to be issued.

Visitors to the ‘Master of Oil’ exhibition at M1 Fine Art in Nelson Road will be able to the painting reproduced on a stamp launched this week by Royal Mail in their ‘Mail by Rail’ series.

The work by Ian Cryer, the president of the Royal Institute of Oil Painters forms the centre piece of a solo exhibition of his work at the gallery which is to run until Sunday March 5. More than 100 works by the artist are on display including many with familiar scenes from around Greenwich.

The work on the stamp is of the work Ian Cryer painted when he was invited aboard one of the last travelling Post Office trains, shortly before its decommission in 2004. The finished picture was used to produce around 500 commemorative prints, given to each of the Royal Mail staff who had worked on the service during its lifetime.

Gallery Director Peter McAllister, said: “To be able to display such an important piece of national history is incredibly exciting for us. Ian Cryer’s solo exhibition, Master of Oil has seen record numbers of people through the doors with most visiting to view this work of art in particular.”

He said: “The extensive collection takes visitors on an exhilarating journey through his preferred subject areas of figurative, still-life, landscape, city-scape and floral and offers an unprecedented insight into the skill and talent of one of the world’s greats.”

The gallery is free to enter and open weekdays from 10am until 6pm and at the weekend from 9am until 7pm.

www.M1Fineart.com