M.I.A. brewing mixed musical ‘melting pot’ as she takes over this year’s Meltdown Festival

She was named as one of the defining artists of the last decade and declared among the world’s most influential people in the eyes of both Time and Esquire magazines.

But now M.I.A. is set to tackle a fresh creative challenge as she takes over the reins of London’s Meltdown Festival this year.

Curating the Southbank Centre’s annual music extravaganza will be no daunting exercise for the London-born rapper, though.

Perhaps more than any other musician over the last 15 years, M.I.A. – real name Mathangi ‘Maya’ Arulpragasam – has been a true champion of the culture clash that Meltdown celebrates.

And the 41-year-old says she is keen to put musical diversity at the heart of her festival, which takes over the Southbank in June.

“For me this Meltdown will be about putting on a musical week that shows different types of music which have inspired each other to exist,” says Maya, who was unveiled as this year’s festival curator earlier this month.

“Genres that support genres, redefining the concept of a melting pot.”

Taking the helm at Meltdown is no small feat. Over the last 25 years the week-long celebration of the capital’s musical mix has been headed up by a host of genuine legends, from the likes of Patti Smith, David Bowie and Ray Davies to Yoko Ono, David Byrne and Morrissey.

But M.I.A., no stranger to the headlines, is a bona fide superstar in her own right these days.

Nominated for an Academy award, two Grammys and a Mercury Prize, the rapper’s accolade-laden music career spans 13 years and five albums – all the while defying stylistic genres, with influences ranging from nu rave and dancehall to hip-hop and world music.

Chart heavyweights Christina Aguilera, Madonna and Nicki Minaj are among her list of collaborators, while she has also worked with rap megastars Kanye West, Jay-Z and Lil Wayne.

One of pop music’s true social strivers, M.I.A.’s unique brand of RnB has always been fully charged with sharp comment on her life and times.

Her 2007 Top 20 hit Paper Planes questioned immigrant stereotypes and was featured on the soundtrack to Danny Boyle’s film Slumdog Millionaire.

And her music videos for Bad Girls and Born Free were both critically acclaimed and politically polarising.

Displaying her own brand of intellectual cool, some of the world’s biggest stars have been falling over themselves simply to be seen with Maya.

This machine-gun approach, however, has come at a price. She was infamously rapped by the NFL after flipping her middle finger during a halftime performance at the 2012 Super Bowl.

And she came under heavy fire from French football club Paris Saint-Germain for sporting a replica shirt in the video for her 2015 single Borders having cheekily tweaked the name of the sponsor Fly Emirates to ‘Fly Pirates’.

Many fans would agree that an occasional dip in the hot water is a small price to pay for an artist so determined to push boundaries with her music.

Her latest record, AIM, her fifth full-length album, delights in further ruffling feathers.

It incorporates her vintage brand of downbeat electronica flavoured with world music rhythms and a defiantly western pop sensibility.

As well as her music, M.I.A. is also a director, visual artist, photographer, fashion designer, model and activist.

She spearheaded a clothes recycling project with high-street brand H&M and her first public exhibition of art was nominated for an Alternative Turner Prize.

Love her or hate her, it seems M.I.A. has become an essential addition to our national cultural palette.

“Respect the history, don’t live in it,” she proudly proclaims ahead of this year’s Meltdown.

“I plan to bring together music’s best forward-thinkers who have contributed to all our lives. When music acts as inspiration, it’s boundary-less.”

M.I.A. is curating this year’s Meltdown Festival at the Southbank Centre, between June 9 and 18. A full line-up will be announced in the coming months.