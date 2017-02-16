Lewisham mayor vows not to vote on Renewal development issues

Lewisham’s mayor Sir Steve Bullock has promised not to take part in any votes on the future of the regeneration around Millwall’s ground, The Den.

The borough’s elected chief stood down last week as a director of the charity whose finances are to be the subject of an independent external review.

As a director of the organisation, the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation, he had consistently declared a “prejudicial interest” in debates on developers Renewal’s plans for 2,400 homes in the area.

But he has now declared he will continue to bow out of debates on the New Bermondsey scheme, which includes a £40million sports complex in nearby Stockholm Road, Energise, to be run by SCSF.

Sir Steve said: “I will not take part in any council decisions regarding the New Bermondsey development between now and 4 May 2018 [the date of the next council elections].

“I may have resigned from my role as director and trustee of the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation on Friday February 10 but it would still not be appropriate for me to be involved in any decision relating to that scheme.”

Questions have arisen over whether SCSF’s application for a Housing Zone, which is accompanied by a £20m grant from the Greater London Authority, included the claim Sport England would grant the foundation £2m for Energise.

The leisure complex is planned as a new home for the Millwall Community Scheme and the football club’s highly regarded academy – which would both be forcibly moved, using a compulsory purchase order (CPO), from the Lions Centre in nearby Bolina Road.

In another development, Lewisham has made clear it was not told that Sport England had ordered that its “pledge” of a £2m grant should be removed from literature associated with the development.

A spokesperson for Lewisham council said: “We were not informed by Renewal that they had been told by Sport England in 2014 to stop claiming that £2million had been pledged for the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation.

“An independent inquiry will look into issues that have been raised concerning the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation and New Bermondsey CPO. Once the inquiry is complete, the outcome will be reported to full Council and made public.”

In another twist, questions asked by Deptford Conservatives about the whole scheme have been deemed “manifestly unreasonable” by town hall chiefs, who refused to answer them.

The questions concerned correspondence between council officers or elected representatives and several individuals or firms: Ranjan Kailayapillai, Anthony Carson, Galliard Homes or Petchey Holdings.

A response from customer services officer Hannah Gibson of the corporate information team said: “Having had guidance from the Information Commissioner on this matter, it is our view that your requests would impose a wholly disproportionate and unjustified level of disruption on the council.

“We have received a number of requests for similar information on the same subject. Taken together, compliance would cause unjustified levels of disruption and would be manifestly unreasonable.”