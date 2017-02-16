Lewisham mayor vows not to vote on Renewal development issues

Lewisham’s mayor Sir Steve Bullock has promised not to take part in any votes on the future of the regeneration around Millwall’s ground, The Den.
The borough’s elected chief stood down last week as a director of the charity whose finances are to be the subject of an independent external review.
As a director of the organisation, the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation, he had consistently declared a “prejudicial interest” in debates on developers Renewal’s plans for 2,400 homes in the area.
But he has now declared he will continue to bow out of debates on the New Bermondsey scheme, which includes a £40million sports complex in nearby Stockholm Road, Energise, to be run by SCSF.
Sir Steve said: “I will not take part in any council decisions regarding the New Bermondsey development between now and 4 May 2018 [the date of the next council elections].
“I may have resigned from my role as director and trustee of the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation on Friday February 10 but it would still not be appropriate for me to be involved in any decision relating to that scheme.”
Questions have arisen over whether SCSF’s application for a Housing Zone, which is accompanied by a £20m grant from the Greater London Authority, included the claim Sport England would grant the foundation £2m for Energise.
The leisure complex is planned as a new home for the Millwall Community Scheme and the football club’s highly regarded academy – which would both be forcibly moved, using a compulsory purchase order (CPO), from the Lions Centre in nearby Bolina Road.
In another development, Lewisham has made clear it was not told that Sport England had ordered that its “pledge” of a £2m grant should be removed from literature associated with the development.
A spokesperson for Lewisham council said: “We were not informed by Renewal that they had been told by Sport England in 2014 to stop claiming that £2million had been pledged for the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation.
“An independent inquiry will look into issues that have been raised concerning the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation and New Bermondsey CPO. Once the inquiry is complete, the outcome will be reported to full Council and made public.”
In another twist, questions asked by Deptford Conservatives about the whole scheme have been deemed “manifestly unreasonable” by town hall chiefs, who refused to answer them.
The questions concerned correspondence between council officers or elected representatives and several individuals or firms: Ranjan Kailayapillai, Anthony Carson, Galliard Homes or Petchey Holdings.
A response from customer services officer Hannah Gibson of the corporate information team said: “Having had guidance from the Information Commissioner on this matter, it is our view that your requests would impose a wholly disproportionate and unjustified level of disruption on the council.
“We have received a number of requests for similar information on the same subject. Taken together, compliance would cause unjustified levels of disruption and would be manifestly unreasonable.”
Ross Archer, chairman of Lewisham Deptford Conservatives, said: “This is unbelievable and really takes the biscuit. The requests I submitted were in no way vexatious and were attempting to seek correspondence between the council and key people involved in this flawed development.
“To respond to the requests would have taken no more than a quick search on their internal CRM systems and email databases. In refusing to answer these questions the Labour-dominated Lewisham council are holding the public in disregard and most importantly the club, the fans and local community who deserve answers to these questions.
“I have no confidence that the announced inquiry will get to the bottom of the questions I have asked and the many more that remain unanswered. I believe it is now time for the chief executive of the council, Barry Quirk, to step aside to allow someone with no apparent links or connections to this development or the key individuals involved to appoint the independent reviewer.”