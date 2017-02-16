Illegal waste driver fined after loaded truck spotted by Greenwich travellers site

AN illegal waste carrier has agreed to pay fines after a loaded truck was spotted by a travelling community encampment.

Greenwich West Safer Neighbourhoods Team police officers visiting an unauthorised encampment on the former site of Bookers Cash and Carry in Greenwich High Road on Wednesday January 25 noticed a Ford tipper truck fully loaded with waste parked nearby.

Checks by the officers and council’s Enviro-Crime Enforcement team revealed that the vehicle was not taxed, it had no valid MOT and in addition the driver did not have a valid Waste Carriers Licence or transfer notes for the waste in the vehicle.

At Bromley Magistrates Court on Monday February 15 the suspect was fined £300 for failure to produce authority to transport waste, £300 for failure to produce transfer notes and agreed to pay a sum of £1065.00 towards other costs incurred by the council as a result of this investigation. He is due to return to Bexley Magistrates in March.

Councillor Jackie Smith, the cabinet member for community and environment said: “This is a high profile seizure which represents our unwavering commitment to not just catching fly- tippers but also robustly enforcing against them to ensure that they never do it again. As with so many of these cases, the eyes and ears of our partners in the community have been pivotal in helping us to take swift action to confiscate the vehicle.

“I encourage residents who have any information about a suspected fly-tipper to get in touch with us and let us investigate. All information you provide will be treated with strictest confidence.”

Borough Commander Simon Dobinson added: “This is a great example of partnership working with Royal Greenwich to stop illegal waste vehicles from operating in the borough. I am proud of the Safer Neighbourhood Team’s rapid action in this case and close collaboration with Royal Greenwich officers to deliver such a very positive outcome.”

If you have intelligence on suspected fly tippers, please email: envirocrime@royalgreenwich.gov.uk

https://greenwich.fixmystreet.com/