Former West Ham man had niggle while he served Charlton suspension

Lewis Page is a doubt for Charlton’s trip to Rochdale on Saturday – with boss Karl Robinson revealing he is having treatment on a hamstring injury.

The January signing from West Ham United has had a luckless start to his Addicks career. He was injured in the first half of his debut against Millwall and then sent off in the win at Bolton Wanderers at the end of last month.

He served a two-game suspension because it was his second dismissal of the campaign, having also seen red during a loan at Coventry City.

Page travelled for Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Oldham but did not make the matchday 17.

Robinson said: “He needs to do a little bit more. Even though he was suspended he had hamstring tightness and had maintenance while he was out.”

Nathan Byrne completes his three-match ban on Saturday and will not be available for the visit to Dale.