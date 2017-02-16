Man charged following Greenwich raids to crackdown on drug and firearm suspects

A man has been charged following dawn raids by Greenwich’s gang unit to target drug dealing suspects and crackdown on firearms offences.

Oliver Bradford, 23, of Mandeville Close, Vanbrugh Park, Blackheath was arrested and charged on Wednesday with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, acquiring or using criminal property and breach of a court order. He is appearing in custody at Bexley Magistrates’ Court today.

He was one of four suspects arrested by officers from Greenwich Police’s Violent and Organised Crime Unit (VOCU) and Proactive Disruption Team supported by officers from the Met’s Territorial Support Group in the early hours of Wednesday for a number of offences including the supply of Class A drugs and firearms.

The three others including a 50-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs and possession of prohibited ammunition, a 49-year-old female arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and a 61-year-old male arrested for possession of Class A drugs have all been bailed to dates to be confirmed.

Detective Inspector Lorraine Hilder of Greenwich Borough said: “The arrests have been achieved, not only through police investigation, but also through the intelligence received from the community who we are indebted to.

“Drug dealers on the Royal Borough of Greenwich will not be tolerated and we will continue to carry out operations until these criminals have been brought to justice.

“They are harmful to our communities, take advantage of vulnerable people and help wreck lives. I want to reassure the public that our concerted policing activity is severely curtailing their illegal operations and that we are taking them off the streets and out of circulation.

“I would say that there are alternative pathways for anyone seeking an exit from the dangerous gang lifestyle. We have a number of partners who assist us in offering opportunities and employment for young people.

She said: “We would encourage interested individuals to contact the Greenwich VOCU who can facilitate referrals. Any company or business interested in helping and mentoring individuals should also contact us via 101.”

The VOCU, supported by the council was set up in 2008 to tackle issues relating to gangs, drug dealing and serious youth violence.