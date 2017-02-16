More than 200 Charlton fans set to protest in owner Duchatelet’s home town next month

Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet say they will have more than 200 Charlton fans heading to Belgium next month to ramp up protests against the Belgian tycoon.

Addicks supporters have previously gone to Duchatelet’s home town of Sint-Truiden – but never in the numbers expected on March 4.

The Unity Protest is jointly organised by CARD, the Belgium 20 and Women Against the Regime.

There have been a succession of major demonstrations since Duchatelet bought the Addicks in January 2014 – the first in November 2015.

“At this stage we are confident of having 200 Charlton fans in Sint-Truiden,” said a CARD spokesperson. “Nearly half of that number have already paid £25 to travel by coach, but it’s very difficult to put a figure on those travelling independently.

“We know there are a lot making their own way, maybe a majority – and more coach bookings are coming in every day. We’re committed to two coaches, but it’s quite possible that we will need to put on more and if that’s the case we will.”

Fans plan to rally in the town square before marching to Sint-Truiden’s Stayen stadium, where a further protest is planned.

That club is also owned by Duchatelet. The organisers have made provision for a buffet on arrival to serve 100 people, as well as a set from Charlton protest band The 2percent.

The spokesperson said: “The arrangements for March 4 have been heavily planned and we are in contact with the Metropolitan Police, who are liaising with their Belgian counterparts to ensure that everything is done properly and there are no surprises on the day.

“We are reaching out to Sint-Truiden fans, who we know have their own issues with Duchatelet, and expect some of them to join our protest. We certainly have no argument with the locals or their country.

“But as Duchatelet has never been willing to engage with Charlton supporters and hasn’t even attended a match since October 2014, we feel it’s time we took the protest to him.

“As recent results and attendances have shown, the club is falling apart in his hands. We don’t think there has ever been a protest quite like this in the history of English or Belgian football, but this is an extraordinary situation and we know Charlton fans will rise to it.”