Leicester City enter the Lions’ Den looking like ready-made victims

It’s hard to imagine anyone fancying a trip to The Den at the moment – least of all Leicester City.

Only Fleetwood Town and Sheffield United, with 22 and 20 points respectively, have taken more League One points over the last 10 games than Neil Harris’ Lions, who made it 19 for that period with a routine victory over an ailing Port Vale side.

But you can make a persuasive argument that Millwall are the most in-form side at that level, especially when you throw into the equation their progression to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Bournemouth and Watford have been left to focus solely on the Premier League after upsets in South London. And the Lions will be fancied to make it a hat-trick of top-flight victims on Saturday.

Leicester picked up the spirit of sport award at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco on Tuesday – further praise for their improbable title win in 2016. Boss Claudio Ranieri and captain Wes Morgan sharing a selfie with sprint king Usain Bolt.

There will be no such glamour at The Den. City will have to dig deep to deny a Millwall side who simply refuse to give any opposition an easy ride. Grit, desire and withstanding a physical assault – within the laws of the game – will be the test meted out to them.

Last season Ranieri offered his players free pizzas if they kept clean sheets. But rather than a Sloppy Giuseppe it has been Below-par Jamie, Disappointing Danny and Underwhelming Riyad.

If Harris was to put up the same incentive for his players, he’d be keeping Domino’s and Pizza Hut in business almost single-handed. It is now 480 minutes – over seven hours – since Jordan Archer last conceded.

You can massage some stats to follow a narrative, but the facts speak for themselves.

It’s a fact that Millwall are now unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions.

It’s a fact that the Lions have kept five successive clean sheets and not let in a goal on their own patch in 2017.

Port Vale rarely looked like threatening that statistic on Tuesday night. There was precious little for their travelling support – the handful who chose to make the midweek trip to the capital – to cheer about.

The Den was nowhere near at capacity. The attendance was given as 7,032 but looked lower than that. But while it was low-key in the stands – something that will definitely not be the case for Leicester – it was not low-key on the pitch.

Millwall put in their normal relentless graft and the gameplan is a finely-oiled one. Defend solidly and then wait for the chances to invariably come their way.

They got a slice of fortune for the opening goal. Nathan Smith’s clearance came off Fred Onyedinma and into the path of Aiden O’Brien, who tucked it away with his left foot to move onto 12 goals for the campaign.

From that point, the outcome never looked in doubt. Millwall were able to cut open Port Vale at will in the second-half with the threat coming down both flanks, particularly through the impressive Jed Wallace. The on-loan Wolves man is getting fitter with a run of matches and his movement gave the visitors huge problems.

He won a penalty when Kjell Knops clumsily bounced him off the ball just inside the area but Leonardo Fasan dived to his right to turn away Steve Morison’s penalty.

Seconds later it was 2-0. Shaun Williams sent in a corner and Jake Cooper climbed over his marker to head over the line – a Vale defender clearly behind it nodding back out.

Only Fasan prevented it being a heavy loss. He made one excellent save from Onyedinma and then late on pulled off a one-handed stop to prevent David Worrall heading home Shane Ferguson’s cross as the substitutes combined. There were numerous other moments where they just about repelled the aggressive and dominant Lions.

Harris had the luxury of bringing off Morison, O’Brien and Onyedinma in the final stages, no doubt with Leicester in mind.

So what of the Foxes? Ranieri made 10 changes for the replay win at Derby County which set up this extra fixture. Next week they are at Sevilla for a Champions League last-16 first leg. That and the Premier League have to be priorities.

The indications are that the entire back four will switch. Mali international Molla Wague – signed on loan from Udinese at the end of last month – could make his debut. He could be partnered in the middle by Tunisian Yohan Benalouane, whose only other appearances this season apart from the victory over the Rams came in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Millwall have tormented both Bournemouth and Watford. Ranieri’s teamsheet is likely to have them licking their lips – so far the Premier League reserves have been ill-equipped or unaware of what awaits them at Millwall.