Millwall attacker O’Brien – automatic promotion is still achievable for in-form Lions

Aiden O’Brien has shown the confidence in the Millwall camp – by claiming they can still win automatic promotion from League One.

The Lions frontman put the Lions on the way to a 2-0 win over Port Vale on Tuesday night. And although it did not change the complexion of the clubs in the play-off places, leaders Sheffield United drew 0-0 at Bristol Rovers while second-placed Scunthorpe were held at home by Walsall in a stalemate.

“We’ve got 15 games left and we’re nine points off automatic – if we keep going like this we’re going automatic,” said O’Brien.

“We’ve only conceded one goal in seven-and-a-half games, that’s unbelievable, and we’re scoring every week. We’ve got the balance right.

“If we want to contest for the title we can’t keep drawing. One point ain’t going to do much for us. We need to turn draws into wins. Other teams and managers are frightened. They are thinking ‘here come Millwall again – they did it last year and are going to again this year’.”

O’Brien admits the League One promotion assault is all-encompassing even if they head into a tasty FA Cup tie at home to reigning – but sinking fast – Premier League champions Leicester City.

“In some respects we can take a breath, because the league is the most important thing that we are doing right now. Everyone wants to get to the Championship and win the league, that’s where are minds are at.

“It will be a full house on Saturday and a good test. They are not doing the business in the league so far and hopefully we can get the win.

“No doubt they’ll probably get out of this sticky stage.

“They could make lots of changes but they might go the other way because they haven’t won for so long and put out their best team. We can’t worry either way. We’ll prepare right and make sure we’re at it.

“We can’t dwell on who they are, what they do, how much money they are on – this, that and whatever. We’ve got to put the ball in behind them and win the second balls, fingers crossed something drops for us like it did on Tuesday.”

O’Brien took that opportunity against Port Vale, reacting to a lucky rebound to tuck the ball in for his 10th League One goal and 12th in total for the campaign.

“From the first whistle we put them on their back foots,” he said. “We ran them over, outplayed them and deserved the three points.

“I’m on a similar total to last season. On a personal note I’m into double figures from a wide area for two seasons in a row now, you can’t ask for much more. I want to kick on. That’s me – I’m always there lurking around the box waiting for a sniff of a chance. When it comes then 99 per cent out of 100 I’m going to put it away.

“I said a while ago I wanted 15 goals. I got 13 last season. I’ve got to keep scoring – that’s what I’m in the team for. My job is to assist, score and work hard. The manager can see that, it’s why I’m in his team most of the time.”