Millwall man could have new role to play, reveals boss Neil Harris

Shane Ferguson signed a new deal to keep him at Millwall until the summer of 2019 – with boss Neil Harris revealing he has an extra role to play in the future.

The Northern Ireland international has played down the left in both midfield and defence and put pen to paper on fresh terms on Tuesday.

Ferguson has already made 39 appearances this season, some of those for his country.

“Fergie is an outstanding individual – an excellent professional footballer,” said Harris. “He has got real ability on the ball and is a proper hard-worker off of it.

“He gives us the ability to play him at left wing and left-back. There is more to come from Fergie – he can also play in the middle of the park at some stage as well. We’re delighted to tie him down for the next couple of years. He’s a big part of where we’re trying to get to.

“Left wingers who are able to cross the ball are few and far between. He’s got a wonderful left foot and gives us real quality on dead-ball deliveries, as well as in open play.

“For Fergie to play inside it would mean a slight adjustment to how we play shape-wise. But he has that running ability and passing range.”