Big match verdict: Oldham 1 Charlton 0 – Focus has to be on achieving safety now play-offs hopes are over

In front of fewer than 3,000 witnesses at sportsdirect.com park, still battered old Boundary Park to football fans, struggling Oldham Athletic chewed up and spat out virtually the last vestiges of Charlton’s dwindling promotion hopes.

Defeat – only their seventh in this most peculiar of seasons – cast the Addicks nine points adrift of the last play-off spot. Their prospects of closing that gap are negligible but there is still other important work to be done. The focus must now switch pragmatically to the nine points still required to reach the total of 50 generally considered as minimum for staving off relegation to League Two. Based on this insipid performance, that target could yet be problematic.

Making four changes from the side which started the ugly encounter at AFC Wimbledon, Karl Robinson seems no nearer to settling on his best team. Facing the same Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday selection dilemma as the rest of the division, he could do worse than emulate Neil Harris, his rival from just down the road. Admittedly untroubled by injuries and unencumbered by the self-imposed handicap of suspensions, Harris names the same starters for each game and has been rewarded by consistency and team spirit. Two games of football per week hardly equates to a shift down a coalmine.

It took just four minutes of this cultural clash between Northern substance and Southern style for this promotion-relegation issue to be effectively decided. Within 15 seconds of the start, Patrick Bauer headed away Oldham’s kick-off, Jordan Botaka nodded on and Jake Forster-Caskey’s pass prised open a startled, offside-seeking defence to send Josh Magennis into one-on-one confrontation with Connor Ripley. Allowing the ball to bounce, the burly target man lobbed tamely over both the advancing goalkeeper and his crossbar.

Three minutes later, Magennis’ miss was placed into cruel perspective as the relieved Latics scored the game’s only goal. Set up by Chris Taylor at the edge of the penalty area, Ollie Banks skilfully guided a first time shot, struck with the outside of his right foot, beyond Declan Rudd’s reach and neatly inside the right post.

Encouraged by their success, Oldham should have quickly doubled their lead. Bursting clear on the right, Ryan McLaughlin closed in on Rudd with Lee Erwin in close support to his left. Disastrously ignoring his unmarked colleague, McLaughlin’s heavy touch allowed Rudd to save smartly at his feet.

Technically the more gifted side, Charlton had marginally the better of the first period. As half-chances arrived, Magennis glanced Stephy Mavididi’s cross wide while Botaka, again supplied by Mavididi, saw a shot cleared off the line by Paul Green. But it was the home side who came closer to increasing their advantage through skipper Peter Clarke, who headed Banks’ corner against the foot of a post.

The first chance of the second half fell to the Addicks, with Forster-Caskey letting fly from 25 yards to force a fine, flying save from Ripley. The keeper also reacted smartly to keep out Bauer’s bullet header, while Chris Solly was ruthlessly hauled down inside the penalty area as he competed for Forster-Caskey’s cross.

The run of play continued to favour the visitors but despite dominating possession, they lacked the firepower, or indeed the hunger, to get back on terms. An overwhelming 16-3 corner count suggests that Latics came under unrelenting pressure but statistics are often liars. At no time were Oldham’s backs to the wall. In fact, the locals handed Charlton a lesson in managing a narrow lead to the bitter end. Six minutes of added time were negotiated calmly, with none of the last-gasp drama associated with the Addicks’ last two debacles.

Far from a smash-and-grab heist, this important victory continued Oldham’s recent revival, lifted them clear of the relegation dogfight and gave them renewed hope of avoiding the drop. Their defiant example might be prudently adopted by Robinson, as he prepares his underachieving team for an awkward trip to Rochdale tomorrow, where they are now re-cast as David to Dale’s Goliath.

Charlton were often attractive to watch at Oldham – all fur coat but no knickers, as the saying goes, but packed little punch. Relegation remains an unlikely fate but nothing can be taken for granted. You have to get down and dirty to take care of business near the bottom of the league. There are no points awarded for presentation.