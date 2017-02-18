Crystal Palace survival fight special – we poll the fans to see who stays up and who goes down

There are just 13 matches left for Crystal Palace to secure their Premier League status for the 2017-18 season.

The Eagles’ disastrous form under Alan Pardew in the second half of last season saw them almost dragged into the relegation scrap, but they were aided by having 31 points on the board at the end of 2015.

This time around they have 19, comfortably their lowest at this stage of a campaign since they won promotion via the Championship play-offs in 2013.

Here we catch up with a fan from each of the clubs in serious peril of relegation to find out who they think will be making the drop in May.

Bournemouth

Position: 14th Form guide: LDLLLL

Relegation odds: 7/1

Home games: West Ham, Swansea, Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Stoke, Burnley

Away games: West Brom, Manchester United, Southampton, Liverpool, Tottenham, Sunderland, Leicester

Dave Jennings (afcb.vitalfootball.co.uk)

Prospects

The six-point buffer that the Cherries currently hold should be enough to see us through our current poor run of results which has left us looking over our shoulder.

Key man

Harry Arter – Sets the tempo of our play from the heart of midfield, with tenacity and passion.

You can fix one aspect of the side – what would it be?

The defence. The Cherries are short of numbers and any injury or suspension forces us into a major reshuffle and subsequent loss of stability. The January transfer window appears to have been a missed opportunity to strengthen this one weak link, even in a difficult market to do business.

Predicted bottom three:

Sunderland, Leicester City and Hull City.

Swansea

Position: 15th Form: LWWLW

Relegation odds: 10/3

Home games: Burnley, Middlesbrough, Tottenham, Stoke, Everton, West Brom

Away games: Chelsea, Hull, Bournemouth, West Ham, Watford, Manchester United, Sunderland

Steven Carroll, Swansea Oh Swansea fanzine

Prospects

Brilliant compared to what they were. From four points off safety to four points clear in six games. We now have a manager again, rather than someone completely out of his depth.

Key man

Gylfi Sigurdsson – only four players have more goals and assists combined in the whole division. Amazing for a player in a struggling side.

You can fix one aspect of the side – what would it be?

The defence has improved but I’m still not entirely happy with it. Swansea need a right-back and centre-back if they stay up.

Predicted bottom three:

Sunderland, Hull and Leicester.

Middlesbrough

Position: 16th Form guide: DLDLD

Relegation odds: 11/8

Home games: Sunderland, Manchester United, Burnley, Arsenal, Manchester City, Southampton

Away games: Crystal Palace, Stoke, Swansea, Hull City, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Liverpool

Robert Nichols, fmttm (Fly Me To The Moon) fanzine editor

Prospects

We’ve got to continue to be tight at the back but realise we can’t sacrifice everything for that – we’re now not going to stay up by just drawing games. Sunderland, Hull and Swansea looked doomed at Christmas but we’re in the position where wins are also needed.

Key man

Gaston Ramirez. There is good and bad. He wanted to leave in the January transfer window – so the negative is we don’t know where his head is at. The positive is he oozes class going forward – he adds creativity that is badly lacking elsewhere.

You can fix one aspect of the side – what would it be?

Middlesbrough have got a superb defence but can’t score a goal. The fact we have scored so few is the big problem.

Predicted bottom three

Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Hull City.

Leicester

Position: 17th Form guide: LLLLL

Relegation odds: 7/4

Home games: Liverpool, Hull, Stoke, Sunderland, Tottenham, Watford, Bournemouth

Away games: Arsenal, West Ham, Everton, Crystal Palace, West Brom, Manchester City

Chris Whiting, contributor to Huffington Post, The Guardian and Sky Sports

Prospects

Things are looking bleak for Leicester. As sides around us pick up more points, the champions seem to be getting worse and worse. Unless things change quickly, the fairytale will become a tragedy.

Key man

Comically, Wilfred N’didi is the closest City have got to a N’Golo Kante replacement, and despite signing just over a month ago, he is already a contender for the Foxes player of the season.

You can fix one aspect of the side, what would it be?

Philosophy. Leicester have abandoned their high octane counter-attacking football in order for a more conservative brand of play in order to shore up the defence in a more congested season – it has failed dramatically.

Predicted bottom three

Hull, Sunderland and Palace.

HULL CITY

Position: 18th Form guide: WLDWL

Relegation odds: 10/11

Home games: Burnley, Swansea, West Ham, Middlesbrough, Watford, Sunderland, Tottenham

Away games: Leicester, Everton, Manchester City, Stoke, Southampton, Crystal Palace

Andy Dalton, editor of Amber Nectar (www.ambernectar.org)

Prospects

Not non-existent, which is significantly better than at other points during the season. It’s about 50/50. We’ll take that.

Key man

Marco Silva. Sure, he’s the manager, but he’s changed everything.

You can fix one aspect of the side – what would it be?

Attack. City play fairly attractive football, but all too often it isn’t quite finished off as it could be.

Predicted bottom three:

Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Crystal Palace

Position: 19th Form guide: LLWLL

Relegation odds: 4/5

Home games: Middlesbrough, Tottenham, Watford, Arsenal, Leicester, Burnley, Hull

Away games: West Brom, Chelsea, Southampton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United

Terence Ford, rednbluearmy.co.uk

Prospects

Admittedly, the prospects look grim. Sam Allardyce appears to be failing, the players look lost and the fans are at loggerheads. Despite all of that, I think we’ll find a way to survive. Just.

Key Man

Luka Milivojevic. We need him to be good. Please be good! If he is rubbish, Allardyce needs to re-evaluate his tactic of relying on a sound defence to keep us up and put more faith in the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke.

You can fix one aspect of the side, what would it be?

The goalkeeper. Hopefully, the man that we signed to solve the problem can get fit and eradicate Wayne Hennessey from our memories. We need Steve Mandanda to be good. Please be good!

Predicted bottom three

Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth.

Sunderland

Position: 20th Form guide: LLDWL

Relegation odds: 2/9

Home games: Manchester City, Burnley, Manchester United, West Ham, Bournemouth, Swansea

Away games: Everton, Middlesbrough, Watford, Leicester, Arsenal, Hull, Chelsea.

Craig Clark, Wise Men Say podcast

Prospects

It’s a miracle we aren’t adrift, but the fact we are in touch says as much about the lack of quality in the division as it does our own ability. The paucity of quality in the bottom six or seven and our propensity to dig ourselves out of these situations gives me hope we can stay up by the skin of our teeth again.

Key man

Jermain Defoe. The man is a goal scoring phenomenon and what he is doing in a terrible Sunderland side is nothing short of incredible.

You can fix one aspect of the side – what would it be?

We desperately lack pace. We got a good deal with the sale of Patrick van Aanholt, but he was the only player barring Duncan Watmore, out for the season, who could run with the ball at pace and provide an outlet. Without any runners we look even more ponderous than usual.

Predicted bottom three:

Middlesbrough, Hull City and Leicester City.