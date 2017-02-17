Big match verdict: Dons 1 Coventry 1 – Heart is still there even if Ardley’s side are misfiring

To watch Wimbledon and Coventry slug it out on an evening that was utterly forgettable – but for the raucous atmosphere generated by both sets of supporters – was a lesson in footballing hubris.

Two former top-flight fixtures – FA Cup winners in successive seasons almost 30 years ago – played out a match high on effort but low on almost everything else at Kingsmeadow.

The League Two-bound Sky Blues came to defend in numbers against a home team who have lost their mojo since their FA Cup exit at the hands of Sutton United – a name that will prompt grimaces among most of those present in a 4,000-plus crowd.

And with a Dons team almost unrecognisable from the side that was sweeping all before them a couple of months back – due to absentees and loss of form – there was very little to write home about in a match sorely lacking in goalmouth action.

Paul Robinson’s equaliser in the fourth and final minute of injury time completed Wimbledon’s second get-out-of-jail act in three days but, although it was arguably just about merited in terms of chances created, it was a cruel, cruel blow to the visitors.

Coventry had defended doggedly, resisting Wimbledon’s pacy front three from the off, repelling the hosts’ attempts to go round the side after Dons manager Neal Ardley switched to 4-4-2 at half-time and finally battening down the hatches as George Oakley and Tyrone Barnett were thrown on as an aerial assault in a last throw of the dice that ultimately paid off.

But Wimbledon had resorted to going long much earlier than that, hoisting balls forward before the first half was out and the lack of confidence their manager repeatedly mentioned after the game was evident as their increasingly frantic attempts to break down the division’s poorest side came to nought.

Although the impressive Jake Reeves had two half-hearted penalty shouts it was home keeper James Shea who had been forced into action first, to deny winger Kevin Foley who had gone past Chris Robertson as though the Wimbledon defender was running through treacle.

The sloppy and impatient nature of Wimbledon’s play was encapsulated a minute before the break when a throw-in by Tom Soares on the left-hand side was hurled, chest-high at Sean Kelly just three yards away, giving the left-back a needlessly tough ball to control.

By the time Lyle Taylor headed over from one of Wimbledon’s trademark tricksy dead balls in the 61st minute, it was central defender Robinson who had been presented with – and missed – his side’s two best half-chances, a real indictment of the lack of incision among the blue-shirted forward line.

While the introduction of former Premier League striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni in the 62nd minute for his Sky Blues debut caused a stir, it was the arrival of the effervescent Jodi Jones from the City bench seven minutes later that undid Wimbledon.

Ardley said the winger’s 71st-minute goal “wasn’t even a chance” afterwards and Shea will wonder if it should have been, after the substitute cut inside Kelly too easily on the right and then fired across the keeper’s less-than-convincing dive, albeit via a glove.

More distressing for Wimbledon’s supporters – who were being drowned out by the City contingent’s cries of ‘Attack! Attack! Attack!’ – was the sight of the visitors starting to enjoy themselves, with Jones hogging the ball to the right of Shea’s goal to wind down the clock and midfielder Callum Reilly turning Kelly three times in the same patch of turf.

Ultimately, Wimbledon’s perseverance paid off as Robinson struck that late lifeline after Barnett’s shot had been charged down by a ruck of black shirts in the six-yard box.

Ardley was right to point out that no matter how poor their form, his side – in true Wimbledon spirit – will never lack heart.

The crucial contribution of target man Tom Elliott to the Dons’ game was highlighted by the forward’s unavailability and his return for tomorrow’s trip to Shrewsbury will give Wimbledon fans hope their side can recapture the verve which has gone awry of late.

Coventry left with a point which merely delays their seemingly inevitable drop into the league’s basement but at least their impressive supporters can take heart from a visit to a club that shows what can be achieved by fans faced with adversity. For Wimbledon, it’s about a crisis of confidence, for the Sky Blues, the problems run much deeper.