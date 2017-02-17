Former Millwall keeper the right man to do Dulwich Hamlet promotion sums

Preston Edwards is better placed than most to crunch the numbers when it comes to what Dulwich Hamlet will require to reach the play-offs.

The former Millwall goalkeeper, 27, is a maths teacher at a school in Cheshunt – gaining a degree after his release by the Lions in 2009.

Dulwich are ninth in the Ryman League Premier Division table and have work to do to catch Tonbridge Angels, who are seven points ahead but have played a match more.

“I think we can only afford to lose another two or possibly three games – that means 11 wins,” said Edwards. “I still believe that is very achievable.

“What has made it hard for us is that teams know we are a good footballing side so they sit deep with two banks of four and counter-attack. It’s difficult to counteract that.

“It would be a massive disappointment if we miss out on the play-offs. We were expecting to be champions – let alone fail to get in the top five. You can’t say it is all about our FA Trophy run because the league is our bread and butter.”

Next up is a home game against second-placed Needham Market on Saturday at Champion Hill. Dumebi Dumaka put Dulwich ahead in the reverse fixture at Bloomfields, only for Jack Curtis to quickly equalise.

“When we played at their place they had one shot and scored,” said Edwards. “We had something like 20 shots and only scored once. We deserved to win the game. I’m surprised they are up there but you have earned it when you get three-quarters of the way through the season.

“We just need to get in the play-offs. It doesn’t matter about the position. We finished fifth last year and beat Bognor Regis, who came second. But then we didn’t turn up for the final.”

Dulwich have a huge game on the horizon – the FA Trophy quarter-final tie against Vanarama National outfit Macclesfield Town at home on February 25.

Edwards was part of the Ebbsfleet side which reached the semis in 2008, losing to North Ferriby.

“It is a non-league club’s most realistic way of getting to Wembley – you’ve got to beat Premier League teams in the FA Cup – and it is a great chance for us to take another step towards it,” said the shotstopper.

“It’s already a great achievement for the club to get to the quarter-finals, it hasn’t really been done in the last three decades or so.

“In terms of winning it, anything can happen. Bognor got to the semi-final last season and only just lost to Grimsby. North Ferriby were a Conference North side when they beat Ebbsfleet. I really do believe we can beat anyone on our day – we demolished Braintree.

“Macclesfield are going to be a good side but I certainly feel we can get the result.”

Edwards initially joined Dulwich on loan from Ebbsfleet in February of last year, cutting short a season-long stay at Boreham Wood due to a lack of gametime.

He went on to sign for Hamlet when his contract ended in the summer.

“I was okay at the start of the season and then I’ve picked up the last three months or so. I’ve been happy with my form but not happy with the goals conceded.

“I was disappointed with the way I played in the play-off final last season, I’ve got to make up for that. I was the hero in the semi-final and then went to zero. I’ve put that to the back of my mind and need to move on.”

But Edwards is happy to stay exactly where he is when it comes to playing his football. His contract is up at the end of the campaign.

“Of course I’d like to stay. I really do love the vibe and atmosphere at Dulwich – the crowd are noisy, it’s a great management team and great set of player. If they wanted to keep my services, I would welcome that.”

Hamlet reached the semi-final of the Alan Turvey Trophy with a 3-2 win at AFC Hornchurch on Tuesday.

Ibra Sekajja cancelled out Kenzer Lee’s opener on the stroke of half-time. But Dulwich trailed again when Tobi Coker netted in the 64th minute.

Gavin Tomlin restored parity on 84 minutes with Ashley Carew deciding the tie shortly afterwards.