Promotion jitters could hit top-of-the-table Tooting & Mitcham

Tooting & Mitcham boss Frank Wilson is not ruling out promotion jitters hitting his side – despite them racking up a seventh straight Ryman League Division One South win.

The Terrors beat Sittingbourne 2-0 last weekend to stay firmly top of the table and faces Lewes tomorrow at the Dripping Pan.

“We’re riding extremely high on confidence,” said Wilson. “Whether that changes with individuals as we get closer to the finishing line, I can’t predict that at the moment.

“I would expect and imagine some people who have not necessarily been used to this might start to change personality, but I haven’t seen any indications so far.”

Wilson admits that a points target was set in pre-season for reaching the play-offs and that it is difficult to revise that now for what is needed to claim the championship.

“Now we’re in contention for the title it changes and becomes more difficult,” he said. “If we average seven points a month between now and the end of April we will definitely finish in the play-offs.

“We just need to stay consistent. The target has to be to keep the distance between ourselves and those below either exactly the same or more.”