Kevin Nugent leaves Charlton for Barnet post

Kevin Nugent has left his role as Charlton assistant-manager to become first-team coach at Barnet.

He was brought to the club by previous boss Russell Slade and had not been part of the Addicks management team in the past couple of months – despite remaining on the payroll.

Karl Robinson quickly brought in Richie Barker as his number two after replacing Slade. Both Barker and Nugent had the same job title.

Nugent had a successful spell in caretaker charge after Slade was dismissed in mid-November. They beat Port Vale 2-0 and thumped Bristol Rovers 5-1 during an unbeaten spell prior to Robinson accepting the Valley top job.

Charlton put a statement on their website which said: “The 47-year-old was given permission to speak to the Bees over the weekend and was in attendance for their victory over Morecambe on Tuesday night.

“The club would like to wish Kevin the best of luck at Barnet and thank him for his efforts while at Charlton.”