Brixton’s black war heroes set to welcome Prince and Duchess

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will make a special visit to Brixton today to celebrate the area’s multi-cultural history.

The royals will take a tour around the Black Cultural Archives in Windrush Square and learn more about the contribution of the African and Caribbean communities towards the First and Second World Wars.

Veterans from the Western Indian Association of Service Personnel will be there to meet them, along with students, volunteers and local community groups.

The Duchess is due to complete the visit with a trip to the Ebony Horse Club’s riding centre in Millbrook Road to mark the charity’s 21st anniversary.

During their visit this morning, the royals will see the BCA’s ‘Pilots of the Caribbean’ exhibition, which examines the role played by African volunteers in the Royal Air Force.

They will also be given a first look at a new display about Ghanaian heritage during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, which is due to open later this year.

It will be a unique occasion for the BCA, which was founded in 1981 and opened the UK’s first national black heritage centre in Windrush Square only three years ago.

Over the years it has amassed a huge collection of archive materials, documents, objects and artefacts celebrating the histories of black people in Britain.

It also includes personal papers, organisational records, rare books and photographs.

The bulk of the collection is drawn from the 20th century to the present day but some materials date back as far as the second century.

The Duchess of Cornwall is due to complete the royal visit at the Ebony Horse Club later this morning.

She became president of the club in 2009, opened its riding centre in Brixton in 2011 and accompanied the Queen on a special visit in 2013.

Young riders will be there to meet the Duchess at the Millbrook Road club as they demonstrate activities in horse welfare, grooming and riding.

Her Royal Highness will also enjoy a riding display and hand out rosettes to the young equestrians before a tour around the stables – and a face-to-face meeting with Pedro the Shetland Pony, the club’s shortest equine.

The Duchess will round off the visit with a reception for the club’s volunteers and supporters before cutting a cake to celebrate the charity’s 21st anniversary.