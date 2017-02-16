Key duo set to be missing for Millwall’s Leicester FA Cup tie – with more injury doubts on top

Lee Gregory and Ben Thompson are both set to miss Millwall’s FA Cup tie with Leicester City – and boss Neil Harris admits there are more selection doubts for the Den clash.

Gregory (calf) and Thompson (hamstring) have sat out the past couple of games. Shaun Hutchinson (hamstring) is also sidelined.

“I don’t think any of them will be back available for this weekend,” said Harris. “Tuesday night’s game was quite telling on us as well. We’ve got a few knocks and niggles. We’ve got to assess people today.

“It certainly looks like we are going to have to wait until Saturday morning to name the team, even down to the substitutes bench.

“We’re in that nasty period in February where the games come thick and fast and players get little knocks and niggles. It’s not ideal but I’ve got a competitive squad and whatever 11 I put out there on Saturday will be looking forward to putting in a big performance.

“Players want to grab those opportunities and stay in the team.”