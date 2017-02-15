Merlin apologises for ‘deeply offensive’ social media posts

A popular tourist attraction in central London has been accused of mocking people with facial disfigurements and making sexist comments after posting “crass and deeply offensive” messages online.

The London Dungeon sparked controversy with a series of posts on its Twitter account promoting its ‘Dark Valentine’ campaign.

One of the posts stated: “Did you fall from heaven? Because it looks like you landed on your face.”

The Changing Faces charity, which supports people with facial and other disfigurements, said the London Dungeon and its owner Merlin Entertainment had “upset” many of its clients.

Dr James Partridge OBE, the charity’s chief executive, said: “One in 111 people in the UK have a severe facial disfigurement.

“Are these people and their families not welcome at the London Dungeon? Because that seems like a very odd approach to marketing.”

He added: “To mock people who have an unusual appearance is not acceptable, and we want the London Dungeon to remove the tweet and to publicly apologise for the upset they have caused.

“People who have disfigurements experience staring, name-calling and worse every day, and when companies like this join in, it makes daily lives even more difficult.”

The charity said it had written to the chief executive of Merlin Entertainment, which also runs the London Eye and Madame Tussauds.

Dr Partridge aded: “Should people who have a disfigurement expect to be mocked at these venues too?”

Further posts on the attraction’s social media account were accused of being sexist and misogynistic.

One read: “I love a girl that’s a good eater. Female translation: you’re fat.”

And another stated: “What’s the difference between your job and a dead prostitute? Your job still sucks.”

A spokesman for Merlin said all the posts had been deleted from its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

He said: “We apologise that our social posts caused offence. Our ‘Dark Valentine’ campaign was a range of posts aimed to highlight the darker side of history and create debate and conversation.

“As a brand, we strive to entertain our guests so they can enjoy the London Dungeon experience – both in our attraction and on social media.

“However, on this occasion we recognise that some of the topics many felt were inappropriate and therefore we apologise for any offence caused.”