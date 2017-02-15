Rail Union RMT confirms guards and drivers on Southern Rail will strike

RAIL UNION RMT confirmed today that guards and drivers on Southern Rail will strike again, in the on-going disputes over the safety impact of the extension of Driver Only Operation and the removal of guards from services.

Members will strike for 24 hours between 0001 hours and 2359 hours on Wednesday 22nd February 2017.

The announcement comes after the RMT aaccused Southern of deliberately wrecking the talks saying they had made “a mockery of the negotiating process and chose to completely ignore the safety issues” at the heart of the matter.

Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary, said: “The abject failure by Southern Rail in yesterday’s talks to take the safety issues seriously has left us with no option but to confirm further action. These disputes could have been settled if Southern/GTR had listened to our case and given the guarantee of a second-safety critical member of staff on their trains.

“Instead they have shifted the goal posts even further and have now created a “strike breakers’ charter” where one of the numerous new conditions where trains can run driver – only is during industrial action.

“The full detail of Southern’s plan is far worse than anyone could have anticipated. This is dire news, not just for staff, but for passengers who rightly demand a safe, reliable and accessible service. RMT will not walk away from the fight for a railway that puts public safety before private profit.

“It is now down to Southern/GTR to face up to their responsibilities and engage in genuine and serious talks that address our issues.”