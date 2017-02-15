Man dies pruning primary school trees

A tree surgeon has been killed on a leafy affluent street after his neck was injured in a horrific chainsaw accident.

The man, in his 30s, was working in Bermondsey, when he suffered a grievous neck injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing “a lot of blood” after the incident, around 11am.

Miles Marvin tweeted: “Second life threatening accident I’ve seen at Four Squares Bermondsey in a year.

“Poor man come to earn some money and won’t even make it home tonight.

“Tree surgeon had a serious accident, not sure of what actually happened but I saw a lot of blood.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Banyard Road in Bermondsey, at 11:11hrs on Wednesday, 15 February to reports of an injured man.

“Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

“A man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered a neck injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Next of kin have been informed.

“This is believed to be a workplace accident and the Health and Safety Executive will be informed in due course.”

London Ambulance Service sent a Hazardous Area Response Team but were sadly unable to save him.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.07am today to reports of an incident at an address on Banyard Road, SE16.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a single responder in a car, a paramedic on a motorcycle, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, despite the extensive efforts of our crews, a patient died at the scene.”

The school, whose pupils were on half-term, was empty at the time.