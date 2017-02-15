Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Man dies pruning primary school trees

Man dies pruning primary school trees

By Toby Porter -
0
37
Processed 15-02-17 - Week 07 - © Google StreetView /. Southwark Park Primary School last year

A tree surgeon has been killed on a leafy affluent street after his neck was injured in a horrific chainsaw accident. 

The man, in his 30s, was working in Bermondsey, when he suffered a grievous neck injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Witnesses reported seeing “a lot of blood” after the incident, around 11am. 

Miles Marvin tweeted: “Second life threatening accident I’ve seen at Four Squares Bermondsey in a year. 

“Poor man come to earn some money and won’t even make it home tonight. 

“Tree surgeon had a serious accident, not sure of what actually happened but I saw a lot of blood.” 

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Banyard Road in Bermondsey, at 11:11hrs on Wednesday, 15 February to reports of an injured man. 

“Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended. 

“A man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered a neck injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

“Next of kin have been informed. 

“This is believed to be a workplace accident and the Health and Safety Executive will be informed in due course.” 

London Ambulance Service sent a Hazardous Area Response Team but were sadly unable to save him. 

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.07am today to reports of an incident at an address on Banyard Road, SE16. 

“We sent an ambulance crew, a single responder in a car, a paramedic on a motorcycle, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. 

“Sadly, despite the extensive efforts of our crews, a patient died at the scene.” 

The school, whose pupils were on half-term, was empty at the time.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Toby Porter
Chief Reporter | Former news reporter on Daily Mail and Times, former editor in Edinburgh and Barnet. Sports editor and father for 15 years. Once made nine doormats for Harrods entrances. They lasted two years.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Man dies pruning primary school trees