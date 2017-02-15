Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Millwall boss: We could have had 14 penalties in last three matches

Jake Cooper heads home to make it 2-0 to Millwall Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall boss Neil Harris reckons his side could have had a string of penalties for the way that opposition have prevented them attacking corners.

Jake Cooper scored from a corner in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Port Vale. A defender headed out of the goal but it had already crossed the line.

Harris said: “The linesman did really well, brave to give it.

“We won’t bemoan penalty decisions on manhandling in the penalty area, because I thought we got away with one on Saturday. But that’s three games in a row where if the referee wants to follow the letter of the law of players being able to have a free run at the ball – then we could have had 14 penalties in three games.

“We should have had two clear ones at the weekend and we could have had four or five tonight.

“We’re a threat at set-pieces and they are the number one opportunity to score goals, at any level. I’m pleased we got good delivery at the moment and good size.

