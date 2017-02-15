‘Gun surrender’ removes deadly weapons from London streets

More than 80 firearms and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition were handed into police last week as part of a city-wide ‘gun surrender’.

The haul of weapons included 22 live firearms, with an AK47 rifle and a pump-action shotgun among those handed in.

Scotland Yard also collected 13 pistols, eight shotguns, 40 air weapons or BB guns and 21 imitation guns.

Officers received the weapons as part of a week-long amnesty.

People who handed in guns did not have to give their details to police and could remain anonymous.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jim Stokley, from the Met’s Trident and Area Crime Command, said: “We had a fantastic response to the gun surrender and, as a result, some extremely deadly weapons have been taken off the streets of London.

“Trident officers will continue their work to reduce gun crime in the capital and anyone who is found in possession of an illegal firearm will be arrested and face at least five years in jail.”

All weapons and ammunition will now be forensically checked for evidence to see if they can be linked to a crime.

The last firearm surrender, in November 2015, collected 10 live firing weapons as well as 37 air weapons, 17 imitation weapons and 1,270 rounds of ammunition.