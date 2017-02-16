London’s renting crisis leads to fears over ‘unsettled’ children

London’s renting crisis is now so severe that parents are concerned for their children’s stability and wellbeing.

A survey of mothers and fathers in the capital found that many fear short-term tenancies could scupper their child’s education.

One in eight renting parents in London and the South East said they were worried about how frequently moving house could affect their children, with almost half concerned about moving schools as a result.

National housing charity Shelter said the research revealed the damaging impact of the “broken” rental market on families.

The poll suggested that short-term rental periods resulted in stressful house moves that made children feel unsettled.

The threat of eviction from landlords and hikes in rental fees were among the other major concerns for parents.

Shelter said the loss of privately rented homes was the single biggest cause of homelessness in England.

The charity has called on ministers to introduce five-year tenancies to give renting families more stability.

Graeme Brown, Shelter’s interim chief executive, said: “Soaring house prices mean more families are renting than ever before.

“But the dire state of our rental market means they can only secure a home for six months – the equivalent to just two school terms.”

He added: “Every day at Shelter we speak to parents who are forced to move, faced with yet another unsettling house move.

“And at the sharp end, a worrying number of renting families are becoming homeless because they can’t scrape together the money needed for a deposit on a new place. No child deserves this upheaval.”

The survey also revealed that more than half of renting parents felt searching for a new home had made a negative impact on their personal lives and relationships with friends and family.