Show created in Greenwich installed at the V&A Museum of Childhood this week

James Haddrell the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre Mercury column February 15

Bringing a piece of theatre to an audience can be a slow process, but often there is a good reason for that, a process of development with writers, directors, actors, audiences and others that sees a piece change over time, improve and develop until it is finally ready.

Three years ago Greenwich Theatre and Greenwich Dance teamed up to offer a micro-commission – a small seed fund and a package of development space and mentoring support – to a company or artist interested in developing a piece of performance that would appeal to two generations at once, something a parent or a grandparent could experience with a child. The selected company, Art Of Disappearing, a small Brighton-based company, pitched an idea to build THE LOST ROOM, a completely immersive room in which two participants at a time would be guided through a series of tasks via instructions delivered to them through wireless headphones. Part Crystal Maze, part role-play adventure, the room would be full of hidden drawers and compartments, strange artefacts to be discovered, and imaginative adventures to create and experience.

What followed was a long period of development. First, some of the imaginative activities were tested, with pairs of participants coming to Greenwich Dance or to Greenwich Theatre to try out a sneak preview of the idea. Then two years ago, with funding from Arts Council England and supported by strong feedback from the test phase, the room itself was constructed and installed here at Greenwich Theatre for two weeks. Feedback was again fantastic and the show was listed among the top five immersive theatre events in London. Many audience members reported having never experienced this kind of imaginative activity before, and it was particularly interesting to see adults and children participate together because children are so much freer in their reactions and would often be the ones encouraging the adults to get involved.

Now, two years later, the Lost Room is back, redeveloped once again and installed all week at the V&A Museum of Childhood. It is incredibly rewarding to see a piece that began life here in Greenwich taken on by one of this country’s most respected cultural institutions, and it shows how powerful that early support for a project can be.

As I write this another Greenwich supported show, this time the more conventional drama We Live By The Sea by Patch Of Blue, is opening at the Adelaide Fringe. The show about a young girl with autism began to take shape here last year when we supported the company with space, advice, and by funding an advisor from the Autism Society to work with them to ensure their portrayal was realistic and sensitive. The show has since played a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, a New York run acclaimed by the New York Times, and after its run in Adelaide it will make its way back to Greenwich Theatre for local audiences to see this Summer.

We often don’t know, when we embark on a new project, where it will end up. Whether a young company’s ideas will lead to a short satisfying run of a new show or to something that will develop, grow, tour nationally or internationally, change and return. Whether it will simply prove whether or not their idea was a good one, or prove that their company is destined for greater and greater things. However, without those small moments of support early on, that opportunity for a company to try something new and learn from the process, so many exceptional pieces of art or performance simply would not come into being. We could never have known at that first meeting with Greenwich Dance three years ago that our commission would lead to an acclaimed event at a national museum, but we knew it was worth a try.

THE LOST ROOM is at the V&A Museum of Childhood until 18 February. www.vam.ac.uk/moc

James Haddrell is the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre