Charlton defender: We can’t just let our season slip away

Adam Chicksen has backed Charlton manager Karl Robinson’s view that the South Londoners have to be more ruthless.

The Addicks succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at Oldham on Tuesday night and missed a handful of chances as their winless run in League One stretched to three games.

It leaves Charlton nine points shy of the play-off places.

“We all knew what we had to do,” explained the versatile left-footer.

“If you take that chance then it does change the momentum in the game. Saying that, we need to be ruthless at both ends of the pitch; attacking and defending. We want to come to places like this and turn them over 3-0 or 4-0 – but we didn’t do that and all the lads in the changing room know that we needed to do better.

“We do need to be more cute as a team. It’s what we do in the final third but also what we do in our defensive third. There was one great finish from them but we as defenders need to stop that and take our chances.”

Chicksen, signed on a free transfer after being released by Brighton in the summer, insisted that there is plenty of the spirit required to progress within the dressing room.

“We have got hungry players in that changing room – you can see it in everyone’s eye,” he added.

“There’s not one player in the dressing room that doesn’t want to go higher and play higher. The hunger is there. We have to show that in everything that we do every day. It starts again now, recovery-wise. Good teams turn things around. We can’t just let the end of this season slip and slide away from us.

“I’m enjoying wherever I play for the team. I want to win – that is when you are most happy. For me, I’m going to keep my head down, keep working hard and work hard to try and stay in the team.”

The Addicks have just begun an intensive spell, with two matches a week the norm for the next month. Chicksen said that this can be an advantage.

“That’s the good thing about having games so close together – if you have a loss then you can try and put it right three days later. We have to go again and stick together as a whole team, as a staff and as a club. If we stick together then it will always turn back around in our favour.”