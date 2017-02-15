Brixton murder investigation launched after man is stabbed to death on Valentine’s Day

A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal stabbing of a man in Brixton.

Police were called at around 8.45hrs on Tuesday, 14 February to reports of a stabbing in Hillside Road, SW2.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found a 51-year-old man suffering from stab injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed but formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A 38-year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at a South London police station.

The Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command investigate under Acting Detective Chief Inspector Tom Dahri.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4961, contact police via 101 or @MetCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.