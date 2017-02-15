Mayor to mark Oscars night with Trafalgar Square film screening

Trafalgar Square will be transformed into London’s biggest cinema for a free screening of Asghar Farhadi’s The Salesman to celebrate the capital’s creative success.

The screening – on February 26, just hours before the Oscars are handed out in Hollywood – will mark the film’s UK premiere.

Before the screening, stars of London’s film industry will address an audience of up to 10,000 people.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is organising the screening, along with actress Lily Cole, producer Kate Wilson and film-maker Mark Donne.

The event will coincide with the Oscars to celebrate the capital’s success as a “creative hub and a global beacon for openness and diversity”.

It forms part of the Mayor’s #LondonIsOpen campaign, which aims to build ties to the city across the world.

Mr Khan said: “I’m delighted to welcome people from across the capital and beyond to share in this celebration of London as an international hub of creativity and as a beacon of diversity.

“Londoners have always prided themselves on their openness to the world, and what better way to do that than to come together to watch this powerful film in one of the world’s most famous public spaces.”

The Salesman stars Shahab Hosseini and Taraneh Alidoosti in the lead roles of Emad and Rana.

The critically-acclaimed film won Best Screenplay at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, with Hosseini winning Best Actor.

It has been nominated in the Best Foreign Film category in the 89th Academy Awards, which take place on Sunday February 26.

Mr Farhadi, added: “Screening The Salesman in Trafalgar Square has a great symbolic value for me.

“The gathering of the audience around The Salesman in this famous London square is a symbol of unity against the division and separation of people.

“I offer my warmest thanks to the Mayor of London and the cinema community for this generous initiative. I welcome and appreciate this invaluable show of solidarity.”

The screening of The Salesman will begin at 4.30pm and will end at 6.35pm.