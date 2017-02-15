EXCLUSIVE: Lewisham scrutiny chair welcomes mayor quitting post on under-fire charity

Lewisham’s watchdog chief has welcomed mayor Sir Steve Bullock’s decision to quit his posts on a charity which faces an independent external review.

The borough’s overview and scrutiny chairman Cllr Alan Hall has agreed it is “appropriate” for the mayor to separate himself from decisions about plans by developer Renewal to build 2,400 homes around Millwall Football Club’s ground, The Den.

He also agrees Sir Steve should be detached from Lewisham council’s bid to seize that land and then hand it over to Renewal using a compulsory purchase order (CPO).

The borough chief announced his resignation as a trustee and director of charity the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation (SCSF) at the end of last week, amid an array of reports about the finances of the foundation.

His move follows the announcement of an independent, external review into the finances of the SCSF, whose management of a planned £40m sports centre Energise is a big plank of a plan by developers Renewal to build 2,400 homes in the area as part of its New Bermondsey scheme.

The borough announced last month it has abandoned attempts to grab land from around The Den. The scrapping of the compulsory purchase order which would force this through has, though, yet to be rubber-stamped, either by Lewisham’s ruling cabinet or full council.

SCSF was the vehicle set up to run Energise, yards from The Den, and house the Millwall Community Scheme and also the club’s highly-regarded academy, both currently based at the club-owned Lions Centre in Bolina Road.

Cllr Hall said: “I welcome the mayor’s [of Lewisham’s] decision to resign as a trustee and director on the board of Surrey Canal Sports Foundation. There remain many questions surrounding the organization and, given that there has been sufficient concern to prompt several high-profile resignations already, it is appropriate that the mayor leaves. Furthermore, it is appropriate that the mayor continues to maintain his separation from decisions surrounding the New Bermondsey development and the CPOs.

“Meanwhile, it is vital to ensure that the proposed inquiry is truly independent and that the terms of the inquiry are not set by those people whose decisions will be reviewed. This includes the mayor but also the chief executive, the head of law and the deputy mayor.

“It is essential that Lewisham council continues to retain the confidence of Lewisham residents who place great trust in councillors to do the right thing. I would like to reassure everyone that the Overview and Scrutiny process which I chair, will not be bounced into any rushed decisions and that we will review what are the next steps to take to ensure that this Labour council retains the public’s trust in its ability to do the right thing. That’s why I have requested that the latest allegations in The Guardian be included in the Inquiry.”

Previously, Southwark council leader Cllr Peter John and 11-times Paralympic Games gold medal winner Tanni Grey-Thompson have left the board of SCSF.

The South London Press revealed yesterday that Sir Steve wrote to SCSF last week to say: “As you know, I have always sought to make a clear distinction between my trusteeship of SCSF and my role as elected mayor of Lewisham. I was happy to take on my trusteeship because I believed and still continue to believe the Energize project can deliver enormous benefits to the people of the borough.

“But given the amount of recent media reporting, and inaccurate comments I understand to be circulating on social media, it has become clear to me that my continued involvement with SCSF is not helping either the borough or the Foundation.

“It is also creating unnecessary confusion at a time when I need to concentrate my efforts on the many challenges facing the borough today not least the continuing impact of government austerity programmes. I have therefore decided that I should tender my resignation as a trustee with immediate effect.”

Questions have arisen over whether SCSF’s application for a Housing Zone, which is accompanied by a £20m grant from the Greater London Authority, included the claim Sport England would grant the foundation £2m for Energise.