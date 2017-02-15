Dons’ midweek hero looking forward to return of key man for Shrewsbury trip

Dons defender Paul Robinson said the anticipated return of striker Tom Elliott to the side for Saturday’s trip to Shrewsbury will lift the team after Tuesday’s struggle against a doomed-looking Coventry.

And the former Millwall stalwart said his club are still on a learning curve in League One after two underwhelming performances, but are heading in the right direction.

“I think on Saturday it’s a team where you will see Tom Elliott come back into the line-up,” said the Dons captain, whose late goal staved off a humiliating reverse on Tuesday.

“We’re adapting to life in League One and it’s going to be an evolution – the manager’s on that with us and continually watching us and driving us to improve and work hard as a group and get into that rhythm that perhaps we had earlier in the season, when we were winning games and winning them well.

“We’ll just keep working hard to improve. As we adapt and evolve as a group, we’ll get better.”

The central defender said Wimbledon are paying the price for their good form earlier in the campaign – notwithstanding their slow start to life back in the third tier.

“I think teams can look at our home run this season and come with a gameplan and it becomes harder – it’s up to us as a group to go back to the training pitch and work hard to find ways to overcome that.

“But also look at the group of players we’ve got out of our squad at the moment as well. As a team we’ve had to adjust and play players in different positions and Soaresy [deadline day signing Tom Soares] is a new addition as well, who’s having to get used to the club.”

With Robinson’s goal, in the final minute of injury time, salvaging the Dons a point against the Sky Blues the big centre-back wasn’t getting carried away with his exploits.

“I back myself to be aggressive and attack the ball in the opposition box,” he added. “I could easily have had a hat-trick though. I just feel like I should have taken one of the chances earlier in the game. Thankfully I managed to get one to get us something anyway.”