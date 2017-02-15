Dons boss: We were poor against Coventry – and the same applied to most of the Charlton game

Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley pulled no punches when assessing his side’s disappointing draw at home to bottom side Coventry, saying it would be kind to rate his players “two out of 10” for some aspects of their play.

“We know we didn’t play well,” said the Dons boss. “I can’t hide from that fact. We missed Tom [Elliott, suspended] and we tried to go with pace with Lyle [Taylor], Dom [Poleon] and Barchy [Andy Barcham]. But they defended deep – they’re big and we struggled to get hold of the ball.

“Second half, we tried to play with a bit more width but again they did a good job and we didn’t have enough flair, creativity and knowhow to open them up and create chances.

“We never got our fans going at all tonight, we wanted to give them something to cheer about but we were poor.

“Football can be simple when things are going well and there’s a lot of confidence and trust or it can look like it did today. It can look like the hardest game in the world and that’s what we made it look like.”

But former Crazy Gang member Ardley called on the never-say-die spirit that has run through the club’s history and pointed out one positive from two poor displays, after another late draw against Charlton on Saturday.

“We’ve played awful today,” said the Wimbledon boss. “I can’t disguise it as anything else, and we played pretty poor for a large part of Saturday but we haven’t been beaten.

“So there’s something, where we have the spirit that this club loves and demands, and we’ll just keep going and we can take something from it. We’re trying to build and we’re trying to at least put those points on the board and ensure we are a League One club next season.”