“I’m like a broken record” – Charlton boss has a repeat criticism of his side

Karl Robinson insisted that the play-offs must still be the aim for his Charlton side this season despite Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic leaving them nine points off South London rivals Millwall, who sit in sixth place.

“It’s harder, but we can’t keep saying that,” said the 36-year-old, after Ollie Banks’ early strike secured all three points for the Latics.

“I know what I need to do. You can see the frustration. We’ve got to make sure that we do it in the right way. People have to show that they are going to dedicate their lives to this football club for the last third of the season. That’s what they have to say. They’re a real good, honest group and work hard everyday. We’ve got young Joe Aribo still learning the game, Ezri Konsa as well. We’ve got young kids in the team that are learning.

“If I can keep the group strong and together then next season these players will be the best players. We’ve got to make sure that we stick behind them.

“I know what needs to happen. Sometimes I can’t be honest with you and tell you what I think as I need to get the group competing but I certainly know.”

The Addicks rallied in the second half as they chased an equaliser, and could have been ahead as early as 16 seconds in as Josh Magennis blazed over when clean through.

The Charlton manager once again reiterated that his side have to show a more ruthless streak in front of goal.

“We’ve been speaking about this quite a lot,” admitted Robinson.

“Every time we score two goals I think we win a game. But we don’t do it enough. It’s not like tonight we didn’t have chances. We’ve dominated territorially. There’s no point just playing football for the sake of it. We created a number of opportunities but we didn’t hit the target. We didn’t make the keeper make enough saves. It’s amazing.

“I’ve just said to the players in there that there’s one or two things I question. I just asked them to be honest. To come to me if there’s a problem with what’s been before or what’s going to be in the future. If they want to come and speak to me and tell me what is right and wrong, come and see me. But expect that back in reverse.

“I think I’ve got a real honest group of people. But we just don’t look ruthless. I always remember playing against Charlton Athletic and you knew you couldn’t miss a chance. If they got a chance, you knew they would score.

“It’s not just strikers. How many headers did we win from set pieces and not take them chances? We just don’t look ruthless.”

Charlton were hard done by just under 15 minutes from the end of the contest when Chris Solly was clearly hauled back when attacking a far-post cross. The referee failed to award a penalty.

“It seems to be every week, I’m becoming like a broken record,” Robinson added.

“It’s a blatant penalty. The fans behind the goal can see that. Solly was pushed in the back and it’s as blatant as it gets. Overall I thought the referee did quite well tonight. He let a good old tackle go and that’s the only one he missed, and it’s a crucial one. I can’t come to you and start pointing fingers at one aspect of the game, there’s bigger issues that that.”