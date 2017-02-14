Millwall boss – We could easily have handed out heavier defeat to Port Vale

Millwall boss Neil Harris was convinced his side could have been more convincing winners in Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory over Port Vale.

Aiden O’Brien and Jake Cooper netted in either half.

“We were dominant,” said Harris. “Some of our football was fantastic tonight. I really enjoyed watching it. Some of our movement off the ball and the chances we created were outstanding.

“I said to the players I was disappointed we didn’t get four or five – that was the level of performance. We lost our way a little bit with my substitutions.

“We were well worthy of the clean sheet. Attacking-wise we looked a threat all evening.”