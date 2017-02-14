AFC Wimbledon 1 Coventry 1 – Paul Robinson saves Dons from an embarrassing defeat

Only a Paul Robinson drive in the fourth and final minute of added time spared Wimbledon the humiliation of defeat to a Coventry side on their way into League Two after the Dons had huffed and puffed unconvincingly.

Although it was, predictably, Wimbledon who had done all the running early on, it was City who had first sight of goal, in the 19th minute when winger George Thomas went past Chris Robertson like smoke and his shot was blocked by James Shea in the Dons goal with Andy Rose’s follow-up was blocked.

Shea punched clear off the line from the resulting corner, the first of four in succession as the Sky Blues found some confidence.

At the other end, Lee Burge had to turn over a powerful Tom Soares drive from 15 yards after a scramble in the visitors’ box in the 26th minute.

One of Wimbledon’s trademark corner routines almost paid off in first-half injury time, a dummy seeing George Francomb’s flag-kick reach Lyle Taylor near the D but Robinson snatched at the loose ball the forward dropped into the danger zone and blazed over. Then it was captain Robinson again sliding in at the near post just shy of Francomb’s inswinging free-kick from the left moments before the break.

There was much huffing and puffing after the interval but little to shout about until a 61st minute Francomb free-kick was delivered blind to the left, ignoring the six-man wall in front of him, where Robinson nodded it back into the mixer and Taylor headed over from close range.

Former Premier League striker Yakubu Ayegbeni was starting to make his muscular presence felt after coming off the bench for City but it was fellow sub Jodi Jones who made the breakthrough in the 71st minute, picking up the ball on the right and cutting inside Sean Kelly to fire in via Shea’s glove for a finish the Dons keeper won’t be happy with.

The hosts had done little to threaten for half an hour but one last desperate raid down the left, deep into added time, saw sub Tyrone Barnett hit a low drive that was charged down by an amalgam of black shirts with the ball running free for Robinson to smash in a low finish past Burge from the left-hand side of the six-yard box.

AFC Wimbledon (4-2-1-3): Shea, Francomb, Robinson, Robertson, Kelly, Soares, Bulman (Fitzpatrick HT), Reeves, Poleon (Oakley, 73), Taylor (Barnett, 73), Elliott. Subs: McDonnell, Egan, Owens, Sibbick.

Coventry ( 4-1-4-1): Burge, Kelly-Evans, Rawson, Clarke, Turnbull, Foley, G Thomas (Jones, 69), Rose, Reilly, K Thomas, Tudgay (Ayegbeni, 62). Subs: Charles-Cook, Bigirimana, Lameiras, Reid, Haynes